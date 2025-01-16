Kenya: Resila Named Diplomatic Police Unit Boss As Michael Muchiri Takes Over Spokesperson Role

16 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Police Spokesperson Resila Onyango has been named Commandant of the Diplomatic Police Unit, with Michael Nyaga Muchiri stepping in as the new spokesman.

Muchiri previously served as Kiambu Police Commander.

In changes announced by Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, Coast Regional Police Commander George Sedah has been transferred to Nairobi, taking over from Adamson Bungei, who has been appointed Director of Operations at police headquarters.

Bungei's new role follows the retirement of William Yiampoy, whose next assignment remains unclear.

Kwale Police Commander Ali Nuno has been promoted to Coast Regional Police Commander, with a focus on addressing Mombasa's growing gang-related challenges.

Dr. Mwangi Wanderi, who was head of the National Forensics Laboratory, now takes on the role of Director of Human Capital at Vigilance House.

Rosemary Kuraru will now lead the National Forensics Laboratory.

Other key appointments include Judy Jebet, who replaces John Gachomo as the new Head of Community Policing, Daniel Korir, who will command the Kenya Airports Police Unit (KAPU), and Michael Sang, who becomes the new Eastern Regional DCI Head.

The IG described these changes as routine, aimed at enhancing the efficiency of police service operations.

