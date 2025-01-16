Kenya: Egyptian Ambassador Nasreldin Attiya Meets President Ruto At State House

President William Ruto on Thursday met with the Egyptian envoy to Kenya Wael Nasreldin Attiya at State House Nairobi in discussions aimed at bolstering cooperation between the two nations.

Ruto in a statement noted that the two nations are keen on expanding diplomatic, trade, and cooperative ties, which have evolved over the past six decades.

The head of state Ruto highlighted the deep-rooted historical connections that began in the 1950s when Egypt played a significant role in supporting Kenya's struggle for independence.

"Relations between Kenya and Egypt go back to the 1950s when the North African country supported our fight for independence and freedom," he said.

"These relations have blossomed over the past 60 years, now encompassing strong diplomatic and trade links."

The meeting underscored the notable growth in trade between the two countries.

According to the president, this progress has been further facilitated by Kenya's membership in the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and the Tripartite Free Trade Area (TFTA), which have enhanced regional economic integration and expanded opportunities for bilateral business.

The two leaders expressed optimism about the future of Kenya-Egypt relations and emphasized Egypt's commitment to continuing efforts to foster closer economic and diplomatic ties with Kenya.

Egypt has been a close trade partner to Kenya.

The North African country is the second largest importer of Kenyan tea with the trade volumes between Kenya and Egypt estimated to be between US$600 million (Sh77,700,000,000) to US$700 million (Sh 90,650,000,000) annually.

Latest data from the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade asserts that Egypt's exports to Kenya reached US$323.78 Million (Sh41,929,510,000) in 2023 alone.