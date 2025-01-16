Kenya: MPs Committee Faults Government Over Ambassadorial Nomination Lapses

16 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — The National Assembly's Foreign and Defense Committee has called on to always conduct due diligence in ambassadorial appointments, following an increase in candidates rejecting their nominations.

In a report tabled before the House, Committee Chair Nelson Koech said the Head of Public Service Felix Koskei ought to ensure candidates are consulted before nomination.

The Committee said the failure of relevant government institutions to conduct thorough due diligence had led to an "embarrassing" situation where nominees turned down appointments at the last minute.

"The committee urges the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, alongside the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, to strengthen their due diligence processes and ensure that nominees are properly consulted, concur with the appointment, and are fully prepared to serve the country," the report stated.

The committee's recommendation follows former ICT Cabinet Secretary Margaret Nyambura's rejection of her nomination to Accra, Ghana.

Last year, former West Mugirango MP Vincent Kemosi also declined his nomination as the country's High Representative to Ghana.

Koech expressed regret that a second nominee had declined the position in Ghana, emphasizing the importance of due diligence in future nominations.

"It is imperative for this committee to notify the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Head of Public Service that due diligence must be conducted properly when making these appointments," Koech said. "Choosing individuals who may not have been consulted or have no interest in representing our country is not only an embarrassment to the nation but also to the President."

In a letter to the National Assembly's Defense Committee, Nyambura cited personal reasons for her decision. Kemosi, who declined the nomination in April 2024, cited "compelling personal and family matters" as the reason for his refusal.

"This decision has been driven by personal and family matters that, after careful consideration, prevent me from taking up the position as High Commissioner to Ghana," Kemosi said in his letter. "To avoid wasting the committee's valuable time, this letter serves as notice that I will not appear before the committee."

