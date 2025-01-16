Nigeria: Crisis Looms in Enugu Community Over Alleged Imposition of Traditional Ruler

Enugu — The peace in Ekwenu Autonomous Community in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State is being threatened over the alleged imposition of a traditional ruler on them against in violation of a subsisting Court Order.

The community is alleging that the Commissioner for chieftaincy affairs and the local government chairman ignored a court order that no action on the issue of the traditional ruler of the community be taken until the matter in court is resolved.

They said that Hon. Justice C. C. Ani, PhD, in the Obollo-Afor Judicial Division, in Suit N0. OB/40/2024, had upon Motion on Notice dated 19th September 2024, ordered that "parties are hereby ordered to maintain status quo until the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice".

They alleged that the commissioner and Udenu council chairman, in violation of the court order went ahead to present "Chief Chinwe Eze as the Igwe-elect of Ekwenu Autonomous Community".

The community has therefore written to Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah to intervene in what they called a "recipe for communal crisis".

The letter dated January 15, 2025, and signed by elected leaders of the community, including elders and youths said: "We the concerned elders of Umu-Ekwenu autonomous community in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu state wish to refer to our earlier petition to His Excellency dated 4th December 2024 entitled "Re: Complaint against the purported Issuance of Certificate of Observation/Return to Chief Chinwe Eze as the Igwe-elect of Ekwenu Autonomous Community.

"We again bring to the Governor's notice, the continuous move by Deacon Okey Ogbodo, the Commissioner for Local Government, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Matters, and Mr Aka Eze Aka, the Chairman of Udenu Local Government Area, to advance illegality and cause crisis in Ekwenu autonomous community.

"The above two named government functionaries are aware that the issue of producing a traditional ruler in Ethe kwenu autonomous community has been in dispute for the last 17 years. The matter has also been sub-judicial as a Court of competent jurisdiction has already issued a standing order of injunction restraining any further action on the matter, pending the determination of the matter.

"Your Excellency, the Court order of injunction is yet to be vacated as of date as the matter remains subjudice. It is noteworthy to inform His Excellency that the Local Government Chairman, Aka Eze Aka had recently invited selected people he considered prominent in Udenu Local Government Area to a meeting in Enugu. He convoked that meeting of his own volition.

"During that meeting, he informed the gathering that after submitting all the documents and court order relating to the chieftaincy tussle in Ekwenu autonomous community to Your Excellency, Your Excellency directed him never to take any further action on the matter since that matter was in court.

"During the meeting most speakers, including signatories to this petition, commended the stance of the governor and said that indeed, you are a trained lawyer, and that your position is in line with the issue of Alafin of Oyo, where court ordered a stay on actions pending the outcome of court matter. And all the parties obeyed. From the moment that matter was in court, nobody did anything again until the court made a pronouncement. But in this case, there is a subsisting court order", the letter said.

They expressed surprise that the council chairman later said there was pressure on him to present somebody despite the subsisting court order.

"We asked him which pressure, and has the governor reneged in his position to respect Court Order? He said no that the governor has been silent.

"We were shocked to see a letter from the office of Udenu Local Government Area Chairman, dated January 8, 2025, asking the community to present Chief Chinwendu Eze as Igwe-elect on 10th January 2025.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our lawyers have gone to court to press for contempt proceedings but as peace-loving people, we felt obligated to write Your Excellency to inform you about this ugly development capable of igniting violence in the community.

"Your Excellency, we plead with you to use your good offices to invite the leaders of the community to come with the relevant documents relating to the matter. Your Excellency may direct the Secretary to the State Government or the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to look into the matter legally and make recommendations.

"We believe that there is a need to do the right thing for the interest of peace and justice and to respect our courts. Enugu state is the leading state in the South East and should not descend to Hobbesian state where might is right or traditional stool is for the highest bidder.

"Once again, we trust in your ability and wisdom to handle this matter promptly and justly to prevent further escalation of tension in our community", the letter further said