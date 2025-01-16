Nigeria: Woman Abducts 5-Yr-Old Boy Returning From Lagos Mosque

Fakes madness to evade justice

A woman alleged to have abducted a five-year-old boy, Mohammed Naziru, who was returning from the mosque in the company of his eight-year-old sister, last week Friday, in the Iwaya area of Lagos, last Friday, has been arrested by the Police.

The woman, whose identity could not be immediately ascertained, was said to have covered herself with a hijab, apparently to appear as one of the women who had gone to observe the Jumat prayer in the community mosque.

She was said to have given the older sibling N500 to buy yoghurt worth N150 for her, while she held on to Naziru.

However, when the girl returned, the woman had disappeared with her brother, Naziru.

A search around the community yielded no results until Monday, January 13, 2024, when the woman resurfaced in the community. She was identified by Naziru's eight-year-old sister as the alleged kidnapper. The suspect, as gathered, took to her heels but was caught by a mob who descended on her.

But for the swift arrival of policemen from the Sabo division, she would have been lynched.

The distraught father of the three-year-old boy, Alhaji Idris Adamu, lamented that his son's whereabouts were still unknown, as the woman had refused to disclose where she kept him.

To make matters worse, she allegedly pretended to be mentally deranged upon arriving at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), where she was transferred.

According to the abducted child's father, , "I got a call at about 1 pm last Friday, informing me that my son had been kidnapped. I rushed to the house and found a mob descending on her. I begged them not to kill her because her death won't bring my son back. I reported the matter to the Sabo Police Division, and they brought a vehicle to convey her to the station. But because of the crowd that besieged the police station, the Police took the woman to SCID.

"I prayed fervently every day for the safety of my son and for the woman to be arrested. Indeed, God heard my prayer. The woman walked into the community, covering herself with the hijab, and was identified. Immediately she sighted my wife, she started running, and when she was caught, she said she wasn't the one who kidnapped our son without being asked.

"The woman is not mad; she is only pretending. When she was apprehended, we found some pieces of paper in her possession where she wrote an address where they should keep the boy and the injection they should give to him to put him to sleep. She also wrote down many telephone numbers on some sheets of paper found in the multi-coloured purse that was found with her.

"All I want is my son. She should tell us where she kept him so that we can go get him before any harm befalls him".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Besides, the 40-year-old man also wondered why the woman, who had braids on as at the time of arrest, suddenly loosened them to change her looks to that of someone who had not combed her hair for months.

He therefore appealed to detectives at the SCID to do all they could, as fast as possible, to extract the truth that would lead to the rescue of his son from where the suspect kept him.

Meanwhile, detectives at the SCID said they would take the woman to a psychiatrist's home to ascertain her mental state, as part of the investigation into the matter. It was also gathered that a man who initially claimed to be her father when the mob descended on her was picked by the police but later released.