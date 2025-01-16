Nigeria: There's No Contract Work L Won't Inspect - Oborevwori

Asaba — Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, has warned contractors handling the State's projects against shoddy jobs, saying that there is no contract work that he would not personally inspect.

He said his administration would not spend money on projects for which Deltans would not get value for the money spent.

Oborevwori stated shortly after inspecting the 6.5-kilometer Achalla-Ibusa Road being executed by the state government.

He frowned at the poor quality drainage executed by the contractor handling the project and emphasized that his administration would not tolerate any shoddy job.

He said: "This year, we are starting with more inspections. The work on Achalla-Ibusa Road is bad, very bad. I have told the Commissioner and the Director that we cannot accept the drainage.

"The poor drainage will not affect the stone basing and the asphalting of the road; so, the contractor can continue by taking advantage of the dry season.

"This will serve as a warning to other contractors. There is no contract work that l will not go and inspect. If you do bad work, we will not pay you. Even if we pay you, the site engineer will be in trouble.

"This government will not tolerate a situation where site engineers connive with contractors to deliver sub-standard projects.

"If you want to please me or be my friend as a contractor, do a good job; if you don't do a good job as a contractor, you can't be my friend."

Warning that some of the contractors would be blacklisted for doing shoddy jobs, he said: "Starting this January, I have committed to personally inspect projects, not just in Asaba but across all 25 local government areas.

"Any contractor who fails to report to their site or delays the work will face contract revocation. We will re-assign such projects to those willing to deliver."