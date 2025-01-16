Uganda: The Curious Case of Captain Denis Oola in Besigye Case

Denis Oola, a captain attached to the UPDF Armoured Brigade, also identified in some documents as Denish Oola Oyaa, was first arrested in February 2024 alongside over 34 others.

Who killed Captain Alex? That was for the Kina-Uganda blockbuster. But like no one could answer who killed Captain Alex, the curious case of Captains has now spilled into the court martial with a serious case of treachery to boot.

The inclusion of Denis Oola in the ongoing case involving retired Dr Kizza Besigye and Obeid Lutale Kamulegeya has ignited controversy, with inconsistencies surrounding his identity, age, and the timeline of his detention raising serious legal questions.

Denis Oola, a captain attached to the UPDF Armoured Brigade, also identified in some documents as Denish Oola Oyaa, was first arrested in February 2024 alongside over 34 others.

He faces charges of treachery under Section 129(a) of the UPDF Act, 2005, unlawful possession of a firearm under Section 3(1)(2)(a) of the Firearms Act, and unlawful possession of ammunition under the same section.

The confusion began when discrepancies emerged between court documents. While military records confirm his service number, charge sheets list differing names, ages, and legal provisions for the same alleged offences.

Lawyer George Musisi criticized the inconsistency, stating, "On one charge sheet, you have one set of particulars, and on another, a completely different set. It's perplexing for someone whose details should be in the military's database."

Captain Oola was added into the caged dock alongside Dr Besigye despite having been charged with a separate offence in the past The inconsistencies extend to the legal framework cited in the charges. The initial charge sheet against Dr Besigye and Lutale refers to treachery under Section 127(d) of the UPDF Act, Cap 330, and firearm-related offences under Sections 4(1) and (2) of the Firearms Act, Cap 320.

However, the charge sheet for Oola cites different sections of these laws, compounding the confusion.

Musisi also highlighted the prolonged detention of Oola, who has been held for two years without resolution of his charges.

"It is the government's responsibility to ensure thorough investigations and present credible evidence. If you bring a case against someone, it must be done properly, starting with a consistent charge sheet," Musisi argued.

Concerns about investigative gaps are not new in Uganda's legal system. There have been instances where individuals were charged with offences allegedly committed during periods when they were verifiably in detention.

Capt Oola, now facing five additional charges alongside Dr Besigye and Lutale, is accused of security-related offences, including treachery and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

However, his prolonged detention, combined with the discrepancies in documentation, has cast doubt on the integrity of the process.

As the case unfolds, legal experts and observers are urging authorities to ensure transparency and accountability to uphold the credibility of Uganda's judicial system.