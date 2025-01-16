Uganda: Audit Reveals Critical Gaps in Uganda's Procurement, Health, and Infrastructure Systems

In his first audit handed to the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among on Wednesday, Mr Akol warned that the delayed rollout of the e-GP system could result in technological obsolescence and escalate operational costs.

The Auditor General exposed several systemic failures across the country's key sectors.

Mr Edward Akol's review of the e-Government Procurement (e-GP) system revealed alarming inefficiencies, with procurement processes being bypassed and many projects falling behind schedule.

In his first audit handed to Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa on Wednesday, Mr Akol warned that the delayed rollout of the e-GP system could result in technological obsolescence and escalate operational costs.

The report also highlighted the troubling underutilisation of grant funds, with critical projects like USMID-AF and UgIFT only absorbing 54% of the $87.2 million allocated.

The Auditor General pointed out that nearly Shs150 billion in grants remained unspent, missing an opportunity to benefit the public.

"Specifically looking at USMID implementation since 2018/2019, only 50% of planned projects have been completed, with 23% not commenced and 27% partially implemented. 82 out of 84 implemented projects lack sustainability plans"

In the health sector, Akol criticized the government's waste of resources, notably the write-off of Shs316.65 billion worth of expired medical supplies, including COVID-19 vaccines and ARVs.

He also revealed that only 56% of Mulago National Referral Hospital's ICU beds were in operation due to staff shortages, and critical medical equipment remained unused due to a lack of trained personnel.

The Auditor General further expressed concern over the state of Uganda's infrastructure, citing defects in 159 of 303 road projects valued at Shs35.82 billion.

Additionally, the country's solid waste management systems are underperforming, with only 37% of the 4 million tonnes of waste generated in cities and municipalities being collected and disposed of.

"Looking at solid waste management in our cities and municipalities, the numbers are concerning. Over the past three years, only 37% of the 4 million tonnes of generated waste was collected and disposed off. The cities collected just 34.4% of their 3.2 million tonnes, while municipalities handled 50% of their 812,462 tonnes."

Akol also raised alarm over Uganda's missions abroad, many of which are operating without capital development funds, leaving ongoing construction projects behind schedule. Uganda's financial standing with the African Union has also come under scrutiny, with outstanding contributions of Shs13.5 billion.

The report concluded with a critical assessment of the slow implementation of recommendations by accounting officers. Of the 2,803 recommendations made by Parliament, only 31% were fully implemented.

The Auditor General's office also faces its own internal challenges, including low staffing levels and an inadequate transport fleet, which hinder its ability to audit remote areas effectively.

Akol urged Parliament to take urgent action to address these issues to improve service delivery and safeguard public resources.