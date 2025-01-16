Uganda: NDA Responds to Moh Suspension of Replenish Therapeutic Food

According to NDA, while the reported adverse drug reactions (ADRs) are a concern, the cases are isolated, and there is no confirmed link between Replenish and the reported incidents.

The National Drug Authority (NDA) has responded to the Ministry of Health's directive suspending the use of Replenish, a locally manufactured brand of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF), following reports of adverse reactions in children.

The MoH issued the directive on January 7, 2025, citing precautionary concerns and advising health facilities to stop using the product until investigations are complete.

According to NDA, while the reported adverse drug reactions (ADRs) are a concern, the cases are isolated, and there is no confirmed link between Replenish and the reported incidents.

The authority emphasised that Replenish has been in use for some time with no major safety issues and assured the public that investigations are underway to verify the product's safety.

"The reported adverse reactions have not yet been directly attributed to Replenish. Confirmation will depend on the outcome of ongoing investigations," NDA noted in a statement.

The authority added that it is closely monitoring for additional reports while conducting joint tests with the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) to assess any potential risks to public health.

In its earlier communication, the Ministry of Health directed all Chief Administrative Officers (CAOs) to immediately suspend the use of Replenish in health facilities.

The ministry clarified that other brands of RUTF should continue to be used to ensure uninterrupted treatment of malnourished children while investigations are ongoing.

Additionally, health facilities were advised to store any remaining stock of Replenish safely and report any further adverse reactions to NDA using the recommended platforms.

The ministry, in collaboration with NDA and the National Medical Stores (NMS), pledged to ensure public safety by identifying the cause of the reported ADRs.

Both the Ministry of Health and NDA have committed to transparency throughout the investigation process.

NDA's ongoing monitoring, coupled with product tests by NDA and UNBS, is expected to provide clarity on whether Replenish poses any risks.

The temporary suspension highlights the government's caution in safeguarding public health, especially for vulnerable populations such as malnourished children.

Health practitioners and stakeholders in the nutrition sector are keenly awaiting the results of the investigations, which will determine whether Replenish can safely continue to be used in health facilities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Foods like Replenish are crucial in the management of acute malnutrition, especially in resource-constrained settings.

The suspension raises concerns about potential supply gaps, but with alternative brands still in use, the Ministry of Health hopes to maintain essential nutrition services during this period.

NDA has assured the public of its commitment to ensuring that all medical and nutritional products on the market meet stringent safety standards.