Uganda: KCCA FC Deducted Points for Fielding Sanctioned Player

The FUFA Disciplinary Panel has sanctioned KCCA FC for violating the FUFA Competitions Rules and regulations when they fielded an ineligible player Gavin Kizito Mugweri during their Uganda Premier League match against Mbarara City FC at Kakyeka Stadium on January 7, 2025

In the match played at Kakyeka stadium, KCCA had won the match won 2-0, their first victory at Mbarara City's home ground.

However, in the aftermath of the match, Mbarara City filed an official petition against KCCA FC for allegedly fielding an ineligible player, Gavin Kizito Mugweri.

According to Mbarara City FC, Gavin accumulated three yellow cards in prior league matches and, therefore, was ineligible to participate in the game.

FUFA decides

On Wednesday, FUFA decided in favour of Mbarara City and sanctioned the Kasasiro Boys for violating FUFA Competitions Rules and regulations by fielding Kizito which it says was ineligible.

FUFA decided that KCCA FC loses the match by forfeiture and consequently awarded Mbarara City three points and three goals.

In a formal statement, Mbarara City FC outlined their evidence, Video evidence documenting the bookings and other match reports.

In addition to the sanctions against KCCA, the FUFA Referees Disciplinary Panel has suspended referee William Oloya from officiating for six months.

Oloya was found to have failed in his duty during the KCCA vs. NEC match earlier in the season, where he cautioned two players, including Mugweri, but omitted these details from his final referee's report submitted to FUFA and the UPL Secretariat.

"The FUFA Referees Disciplinary Panel has suspended referee William Oloya from officiating football for six months with immediate effect. Oloya cautioned two players Gavin Kizito Mugweri and Emojong Anthony Okimaru during the KCCA FC vs NEC FC match this season in the league but never reported the incidents in his final referee's report submitted to FUFA and UPL Secretariat." FUFA stated.

To address these lapses, Oloya has been directed to undergo a refresher training session on proper match reporting.

The directive means KCCA now have 24 points in the Uganda Premier League with Express leapfrogging them to third place.

The directive also moves Mbarara City up from 13th position to 11th, just a point behind Police.