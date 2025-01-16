Uganda: Makindye Court Martial Sentences Man to Four Years for Unlawful Possession of Firearm

The General Court Martial at Makindye has sentenced 24-year-old civilian, James Echodu, to four years and three months in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, offenses contrary to Section 4(1)(2)(a) of the Firearms Act, Cap 320.

Echodu was first charged on December 3, 2024, and later reappeared in court on December 18, 2024, where he pleaded guilty to both charges. On January 6, 2025, the court formally recorded his plea of guilty after he confirmed the accuracy of the case facts presented.

During the sentencing, Lt. Gift Mubehamwe, representing the prosecution, noted that there was no prior criminal record against the convict but highlighted the gravity of the offense.

"The illegal possession of firearms is rampant and continues to cause insecurity in the country," Mubehamwe argued, urging the court to impose a deterrent sentence.

On the other hand, defense counsel Lt. Daniel Kagombe appealed for leniency, emphasising Echodu's cooperation with the court and his remorsefulness.

Kagombe also pointed out that Echodu, a first-time offender, is the sole breadwinner for his wife, two children, and dependents.

He further noted that the convict had already spent nine months in custody, though prosecution initially indicated five months.

In delivering the sentence, Brig. Gen. Freeman Mugabe, the presiding chairman of the General Court Martial, acknowledged the mitigating factors presented by the defence, including Echodu's age, family responsibilities, and time spent on remand.

However, he underscored the seriousness of the offense, noting its prevalence and threat to public safety.

"The maximum sentence for each offense is ten years. Considering the mitigating factors and the time already spent in lawful custody, this court finds a sentence of four years and three months appropriate," ruled Brig. Gen. Mugabe.

The sentence will run concurrently, meaning Echodu will serve a total of four years and three months. The court informed him of his right to appeal the decision within 14 days.