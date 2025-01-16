Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct Five Persons in Kwara Community

Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped five persons at Odo-Eku community in Isin local government council area of Kwara State.

Already, members of the vigilante groups, local hunters and other security agencies have been deployed into the bush of the surrounding community in their bid to rescue the victims.

Vanguard Correspondent reliably gathered that the incident happened in the midnight of Tuesday when the people of the community were asleep..

The bandits were said to have suddenly invaded the community, shooting sporadically into the air, a development that stirred up pandemonium, forcing residents to be awake and run for safety.

It was this development that reportedly led to the kidnap of five of the residents who were running to escape the gun shots.

Sources close to the community told our correspondent Wednesday evening that, the victims were taken into the bush by the bandits.

Sources further told our Correspondent that, the incident has thrown the entire community into confusion in their various efforts to rescue their loved ones.

One of the High Chiefs in the community, Odofin of Odo-Eku, Elder Ogundeji, who confirmed the incident said that, gunmen stormed the homes of their victims overnight, abducting five people.

"The victims are Hausa farmers who live in Odo-Eku," he explained.

"Among them are a woman, her daughter, another woman who was visiting, and two men."

Ogundeji said that, police officers had visited the scene adding that, "We showed them where it happened, and they assured us they would investigate and work to rescue the victims".

Though, the state police command is yet to issue official statement on the incident but a senior police officer who sought anonymity at the Divisional Police Station at Isin local government council confirmed the incident.

She however said that, the officers of the Divisional Police Station in the local government and other security agencies in the council have been working round the clock to ensure the rescue of the victims.