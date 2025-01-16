Rwanda: African Media Urged to Effectively Report On Labour Migration

African journalists have been urged to put effort into shedding light on the challenges faced by African migrant workers, especially those in the Gulf region, while advocating for narratives rooted in dignity and justice.

The call was made during a capacity-building training for African media professionals, hosted by the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ) in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the Rwanda Journalists Association (ARJ), and other partners.

The training, which began on January 15 in Kigali and is set to conclude on January 17, aims to equip journalists with the knowledge, skills, and ethical principles needed to effectively report on labour migration and mobility.

Omar Faruk Osman, President of the Federation of African Journalists, pointed at the critical importance of addressing migration issues, particularly labour migration, for Africa.

He stressed the media's responsibility to illuminate the challenges faced by migrant workers, especially those in the Gulf region, while advocating for narratives rooted in dignity and justice.

"Labour migration impacts our people, making it a matter of public interest. Journalists must scrutinise governments on their implementation of domestic laws, ratified ILO conventions, and accountability for recruitment agencies that exploit our brothers and sisters," he said.

Osman also urged journalists to expose human trafficking networks and push for stronger government protections for migrant workers.

Peacemaker Mbungiramihigo, Media Policy Analyst at the Ministry of Local Government, underscored the media's power in shaping public perception, fostering dialogue, and influencing policies that uphold the rights of migrant workers.

"You are at the forefront of challenging misconceptions, showcasing the positive contributions of migrant workers, and advocating for their rights. Through accurate and ethical reporting, you can change the narrative and promote a deeper understanding of migration, not as a problem but as an integral part of our global society," he said.

Ephrem Getnet, Chief Technical Advisor at the ILO, described journalists as "agents of change" and encouraged them to challenge negative migration narratives.

"By reporting on the experiences of migrant workers, their contributions and challenges--you can influence public opinion, policy, and practice. You have the power to shift the narrative from one of fear and hostility to one of empathy, solidarity, and human rights," he noted.

He urged participants to amplify the voices of vulnerable migrant workers, counter misinformation with ethical reporting, and strengthen cross-border collaboration to reshape migration narratives.

Michael Oche, a Nigerian journalist and member of the African Trade Union Network on Labour Migration, addressed the challenges journalists face in covering migration.

"Lack of accurate information and transparency from governments hinders journalists from providing reliable reports that can guide safe and orderly migration," Oche explained, also highlighting financial constraints as a barrier.

Despite these challenges, Oche encouraged journalists to take proactive steps to build their skills. "While support from organisations is important, we must also leverage available resources, such as online platforms, to develop our skills. We don't have to wait for external funding to grow professionally," he added.