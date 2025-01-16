Rwanda: Kimironko - Over 10 Injured in Tragic Accident

15 January 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Times Reporter

A tragic accident late Wednesday, January 15, in the very busy Zindiro area of Kimironko Sector, in Gasabo District, resulted in multiple casualties.

JUST IN: A tragic accident has occurred in Zindiro, Kimironko, Gasabo District, resulting in multiple casualties. Initial reports confirm 16+ injuries and 1 fatality. : @Kiruimo /TNT pic.twitter.com/dYq8GJ4gDP-- The New Times (Rwanda) (@NewTimesRwanda) January 15, 2025

According to witnesses, the accident occurred when a big truck lost control and hit a saloon car, ramming it into the nearby shops where there were pedestrians and many other people going about their usual business.

Our reporter saw four ambulances at the site.

Initial reports confirm more than 16 people injured and one fatality.

This is a developing story.

