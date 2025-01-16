Rwanda: Kimironko - Over 10 Injured in Tragic Accident

A tragic accident late Wednesday, January 15, in the very busy Zindiro area of Kimironko Sector, in Gasabo District, resulted in multiple casualties.

According to witnesses, the accident occurred when a big truck lost control and hit a saloon car, ramming it into the nearby shops where there were pedestrians and many other people going about their usual business.

Our reporter saw four ambulances at the site.

Initial reports confirm more than 16 people injured and one fatality.

This is a developing story.