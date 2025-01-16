Rwanda: Six Things to Know About Newly Launched African School of Governance

The African School of Governance (ASG) - an initiative that seeks to revolutionise governance across the continent by offering world-class public policy education and research programs tailored to African realities - was launched on January 14.

Here are six major things to know as the school prepares for the first intake of young African leaders in September.

Programs to be offered

With an aim to transform young leaders' mind-sets towards an African crafted sustainable development through home grown solutions for African problems, the institution will offer five academic programs that cater to students throughout their learning journeys.

They include a core Master's degree in Public Administration, a two-years' full-time in-person program that can accommodate 160 students from across the continent, an Executive Master's degree in Public Administration, a two-years' part-time hybrid program open to 50 students.

Including also general executive courses (2-3 weeks on average each), hybrid short courses open to 50 senior executives each as well as the Young Leaders Programme - YLP (6 weeks), a full-time hybrid program offered to high-potential undergraduates and recent graduates.

Others include senior leadership fellowship (6-month residency), offered to selected leaders nearing the end of their careers, who are considering how to leave a legacy on the continent.

Home to four research centres

The school plans to launch four integrated research centres at the outset, which will be aligned with inaugural leadership.

They include home-grown innovations, African history and leadership, Pan-African and regional integration, as well as effective delivery and use of technology.

It is expected that the research focus areas will grow and evolve as the school reaches maturity.

Admission criteria

With the academic programs designed to cultivate exceptional leadership qualities through comprehensive education, research, and practical experience, admissions will be considered for applicants who meet academic requirements set by the Rwandan Higher Education Council (HEC) and global accreditation standards.

The process will also consider majority of applicants who are mid-career candidates as they will be evaluated on their work experience and the influence they have shown in leadership positions, as well as assessing their intellectual potential, ethical values, and how well they align with the institution's mission.

Notably, the admission policies focus on representing diverse backgrounds to promote inclusivity and provide access for underrepresented groups.

The MPA program is expected to commence in late September 2025 and EMPA in Jan 2026.

Tuition fees, scholarship

According to the school, application portal opens on February 1, and prospect students will need to pay an application fee of $50. The tuition fees for the MPA and EMPA will be $15,000 per year.

Officials said that admissions to the MPA and EMPA will be on a need-blind basis and there will be a range of scholarships that cover tuitions and student stipends awarded to deserving admitted students on the basis of merit, vulnerability and leadership potential.

However, the applications for scholarships will be evaluated after applicants have been admitted on the basis of academic, professional excellence and leadership potential.

Location

The school's campus will be hosted at the former Rwanda Development Board (RDB) premises in Gishushu, Kigali of which renovation works are underway to meet the school's standards.

ASG Leadership

ASG founders - President Paul Kagame and former Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Hailemariam Desalegn - appointed Kingsley Moghalu as the President of the African School of Governance.

The governing board include Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Donald Kaberuka, Board Chair of SouthBridge Group and former President of African Development Bank, Hajer Gueldich, former Professor at the University of Carthage and member of the Legal Counsel of the African Union, Kishore Mahbubani, former Dean of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, and Francis Gatare, Senior Advisor in the Office of the President of Rwanda.