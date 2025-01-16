Rwanda: Kagame Receives Delegation of MBA Students From Wharton School

15 January 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Times Reporter

President Paul Kagame on Wednesday, January 15, received a delegation of MBA students from Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, the world's first collegiate business school, led by Professor Katherine Klein and Eric Kacou, at Urugwiro Village.

The delegation is in Kigali for the 11th Wharton Global Modular Course on Rwanda entitled, "Conflict, Leadership, and Change: Lessons from Rwanda," according to the President's Office.

The course explores lessons on the effective leadership, governance and national development policies that transformed Rwanda in the aftermath of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

