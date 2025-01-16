Central Africa: Rwanda Seeks Investors for Further Oil Exploration

Rwanda seeks investors to take part in further oil exploration in Lake Kivu. A 2021-2022 2D seismic survey revealed that the lake has potential for hydrocarbon resources, the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB) announced on January 15.

Hydrocarbon resources are the principal constituents of petroleum and natural gas.

An official at RMB clarified that Rwanda hasn't yet discovered oil and gas in Lake Kivu.

However, the already conducted (in 2021-222) survey revealed hydrocarbons' occurrences in Lake Kivu, the official said, adding that the next phase now focuses on ascertaining the nature and establishing if the reserves are commercially viable.

Over 15 years ago, Canadian explorer Vangold Resources Limited was involved in oil and gas exploration actives in the prospective Kivu Graben but nothing conclusive ever came out of it.

RMB indicated, in a statement, that the study indicated that Lake Kivu basin - part of the extensive system of the Eastern African rift valley - has deep thickness of around 3.5 kilometres with hydrocarbons' occurrences.

The study identified 13 structural pockets and potential drilling locations to confirm the presence and nature of hydrocarbons, according to RMB.

"In light of the foregoing, RMB is pitching for relevant potential actors to participate in further stages of exploration, development and production of oil and gas of Lake Kivu basin," the mining body said.