Angola: Five Municipalities Demined for Power Expansion in Uige

Uige — A total of 313,517 square meters were demined last year in five of the 13 municipalities of Uige Province for the construction of electrical substations to improve the region's electricity supply.

These are the municipalities of Mucaba, Dange Quitexe, Damba, Bungo and Songo.

Speaking to ANGOP on Wednesday, the representative of the National Mine Action Agency (ANAM) in Uige, Daniel Paulo, said the demining process was carried out by teams from the National Mine Action Center, the Norwegian People's Aid (APN), brigades from the House of Military Security and the Military Engineering Department.

Paulo said that with the demining of these areas, conditions have been created for the start of electrification work in these locations.

Of the 16 municipalities in the province of Uíge, only three benefit from the power generated by the Capanda dam. The provincial government of Uíge launched an electrification project for the 13 missing municipalities in 2022.

In the first phase, the project includes the electrification of eight municipalities, namely Bembe, Songo, Puri, Mucaba, Damba, Bungo, Dange Quitexe and Ambuila.

The project, which will be implemented in two phases, has a budget of more than 300 million US dollars.