Angola: Government Reaffirms Commitment to Ex-Combatants

15 January 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — The governor of Lunda-Norte, Filomena Miza, on Wednesday reaffirmed the local government's commitment to continue working to improve the social conditions of the country's ex-combatants and veterans, in recognition of their struggle for Angola's independence.

Speaking at the Former Combatants' Day, held on January 15 under the theme "Angola 50 years: Preserving and Valuing the Achievements, Building a Better Future," the governor stressed that the government has made it a top priority to dignify ex-combatants through socio-economic reintegration.

For the Governor, the bravery of the ex-combatants in the fight for independence should be a lasting inspiration to the current generation, who are now called upon to contribute their knowledge to the country's sustainable development process.

"It is important that all the Angolan people continue to dignify the deeds of the ex-combatants and veterans of the motherland, with deep and eternal gratitude for their selfless dedication, which is reflected in the achievement of national independence," said the Governor.

Filomena Miza appealed to Angolans to continue preserving the fruits of independence by taking care of socio-economic projects such as schools, hospitals, energy infrastructures, water systems, among other public projects.

The governor underlined the need to continue to preserve and consolidate peace, unity, reconciliation and democracy, as a way of honoring the achievements of the former combatants.

January 15 was declared the National Day of Ex-combatants and Veterans of the Motherland, in order to honor and dignify the heroes of the struggle for national liberation and defense of the country, who gave their best with blood and sweat to achieve independence and safeguard the Angolan State.

