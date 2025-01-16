Angola: Lunda-Sul Governor Praises Achievements of Ex-Combatants

Saurimo — The Governor of Lunda-Sul, Daniel Neto, on Wednesday praised the deeds of the ex-combatants that led to the achievement of national independence as a legacy for the promotion of values, courage, resilience, patriotism and sustainable development.

Speaking at the central event of the Ex-combatant's Day celebrated on January 15, the governor reiterated that the local government has been working to improve the social condition of the ex-combatants, such as the construction of a medical center for the exclusive care of them and their families.

The governor said that efforts are being made to exempt the children of ex-combatants from paying for higher education by facilitating the granting of loans to this group, in collaboration with banks.

Daniel Neto emphasized that the meaning of January 15 must transcend personal and partisan interests, since the Angolans involved in this process were moved by the ideals of freedom and social justice.

The political act was preceded by a wreath-laying ceremony at the bust of the first President of Angola, Agostinho Neto, in which the Secretary of State for Ex-combatants, Domingos Tchikanha, the Governor of Lunda-Sul, Daniel Neto, members of the local government, ex-combatants, traditional authorities, among others, participated.

Celebrated under the theme "Angola 50 Years: Preserving and Valuing the Achievements Achieved, Building a Better Future", the central event, which will take place in the city of Saurimo, will be chaired by the Secretary of State for Ex-combatants and Veterans of the country, Domingos Tchikanha .

January 15 was declared the National Day of Former Combatants and Veterans of the Fatherland, in order to honor and dignify the heroes of the struggle for national liberation and defense of the country, who gave their best with blood and sweat to achieve independence and to safeguard the Angolan State.