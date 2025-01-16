Southern Africa: Angola Reaffirms Importance of Relations With France

Paris — President João Lourenço's visit to France is the highest expression of the relationship that Angola has had with this European country since its formalization in 1976, declared on Wednesday, in Paris, the Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António.

According to the head of the Angolan diplomacy, the visit confirms the importance of continuing to develop the content of this relationship, adapting it to the current imperatives of each country, taking into account internal and external dynamics.

Speaking to the press about the Angolan Head of State's trip to the French capital, Téte António explained that the preparation for it was completed with the signing of a new General Cooperation Agreement (AGC), during a ceremony held in Paris.

The diplomat explained that the agreement represents the main general framework of cooperation between the two countries, signed expressly to prepare this second state visit of President João Lourenço to France, after the first, which took place in 2018, at the beginning of his first mandate.

Tete Antonio recalled that the highlight of the Angolan statesman's agenda in Paris will be the meeting on Thursday morning with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, before visiting the French National Assembly the following day.