Angola: President João Lourenço Reiterates Support for Women's Handball Team

14 January 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — President João Lourenço reiterated Tuesday in Luanda his support for the national senior women's handball team after it won its 16th African Championship title in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, in December 2024.

The Head of State received at the Presidential Palace, the athletes, technical team and directors of the Angolan Handball Federation (FAAND), for winning the 16th African title.

João Lourenço explained that the Angolans, in general, have surrendered to the overwhelming superiority that the senior women's handball team has achieved on the African continent in recent years.

"There are 16 titles out of a possible 22, 19 times on the podium, it is a feat that few can achieve," said the Angolan Statesman at the time.

João Lourenço took the opportunity to thank, on behalf of himself, the Executive and the Angolan people, the sacrifice and commitment of the young athletes who have worked tirelessly to honor Angola's good name on the continent and in the world.

"We have the World Championships coming up, later this year, we will start working immediately to, I don't say to win the world competition, but to be very close to the first places," Lourenço said.

João Lourenço added that the World Cup is a greater challenge than the African competition, and for this reason all the support will be few.

"We will count on the support of the executive, but also of civil society itself, which will mobilize the resources at its disposal, even if it is only moral support," the president said.

After winning the African handball championship, Angola qualified for the world championship to be held in Germany and the Netherlands in December.

The Angolan handball team is the continent's most successful team with 16 out of 26 African championship titles, 17 world championship appearances and eight Olympic appearances.

