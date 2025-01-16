Angola: Luanda to Host 2nd Edition of International Beach Volleyball Tournament

15 January 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan capital (Luanda) will host the 2nd edition of the International Beach Volleyball Tournament, to be held from January 24 to 26, the organizer of the event, André Pereira, told ANGOP on Wednesday.

André Pereira said that the objective of the tournament is to celebrate the 449th anniversary of the capital of the country, as well as to promote and spread the sport.

The national men's and women's teams will be looking to improve their ranking after finishing second in the women's category and third in the men's at the 2024 edition in Benguela province.

In addition to the host country, teams from Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia and Norway will participate in the competition.

A total of 16 athletes, divided into eight pairs of men and women, will arrive on January 23.

Mozambique won the last edition of the competition in the men's category after beating Morocco 2-1, while in the women's category the Angolans lost to the Moroccans in the final (0-2). IN/VAB/AMP

