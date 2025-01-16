Angolan President Arrives in Paris for Two-Day Visit

Paris — President João Lourenço arrived Wednesday afternoon in the French capital, Paris, for a 48-hour state visit aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two nations.

The Angolan President landed at Orly Airport in Paris, where he was received by the French Minister of the Armed Forces, Sébastien Lécornu, and the Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tête António, as well as the country's Ambassador to France, Guilhermina Prata.

Accompanied by the First Lady, Ana Dia Lourenço, the president's agenda will begin on Thursday morning with the arrival of the presidential delegation at the National Palace of the Invalids, one of the most important monuments in Paris, where the tomb of Napoleon Bonaparte is located.

Shortly after, João Lourenço and his caravan will go to the Élysée Presidential Palace to meet with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, before the opening of official talks between the delegations of the two countries.

According to the French Presidency, the visit is part of the mutual desire to strengthen political, cultural and economic relations between France and Angola.

In addition to bilateral issues, the two leaders will discuss several important regional and international issues as President Lourenço prepares to assume the presidency of the African Union in a few weeks. IZ/VIC/DAN/AMP