Southern Africa: Angola and France Sign Six Legal Instruments

Paris — The governments of Angola and France signed on Wednesday in Paris six new cooperation agreements in various fields, with emphasis on defense and internal order and the preservation of biodiversity.

The legal instruments were signed by the diplomatic chiefs of the two countries, Tête António and Jean-Noel Barrot, respectively.

These are the new General Cooperation Agreement (AGC), the Cooperation Agreement in the Field of Security and Internal Order (ACDSOI) and four Memoranda of Understanding, one of which relates to the implementation of the Palanca Yetu Biodiversity Conservation Project.

It includes the establishment of political consultations, the implementation of the Irrigated Agriculture Development Support Project (PROREGA) and projects in the field of youth and sports.

In the General Cooperation Agreement, both parties expressed desire to strengthen friendly and cooperative relations based on the principles of equality and mutual respect for their respective national sovereignty.

The commitment of the parties extends to the promotion of ever greater understanding between their two peoples, who are committed to the reform of international financial institutions, a fairer international economic order and the well-being of all peoples.

The legal instrument emphasizes the importance of global issues, such as the preservation of biodiversity and climate change, for the sustainability of life on the planet.

It reaffirms the need to strengthen international peace and security, in accordance with the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations, and maintains the commitment to continue the cooperation under the previous General Cooperation Agreement signed in Luanda on July 26, 1982.

The new agreement aims to lay the foundations for cooperation that takes into account the evolution of the world.

ANGOP has learned that this is a framework agreement that covers all areas of bilateral cooperation, namely cultural, scientific, technical, development and economic, security and defense, in which the two parties decided to continue strengthening cooperation, the modalities and conditions of implementation of which will be defined in each of these areas through complementary agreements according to needs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Europe and Africa Business Southern Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The parties will also develop cultural, scientific and technical cooperation, in particular in areas such as educational content, including the professional development of teachers and support for educational managers, as well as professional training.

Higher education and research, sport, culture and cultural and creative industries, gender equality and the rights of women and girls, and health are also among the areas covered by the agreement. IZ/SR/DAN/AMP