Nigeria: Several Chickens Killed As Bird Flu Hits Kano

On Wednesday, The Gwale Veterinary Clinic confirmed the bird flu outbreak in Kano, which resulted in the death of 32 birds in the area.

The officer in charge of the clinic, Abdullahi Gaya, confirmed this in an interview with reporters in Kano State.

Mr Gaya said the index case of the disease was first observed on 7 December 2024, when a young man brought dead guinea fowl to the clinic.

He said that after a presumptive diagnosis of the dead bird, its sample was taken to the National Reference Laboratory in Jos, where the disease was confirmed.

Mr Gaya said the guinea fowl died alongside several other birds, including chickens and ducks, which cohabited in his backyard.

The veterinary doctor advised poultry keepers to always isolate birds newly bought from the market for at least two weeks before mixing them with others in their stocks.

He advised them to always take their birds to the nearest veterinary clinic when they notice any sickness.

He also urged people to avoid touching dead animals to avoid getting infected by some diseases they might carry.

Govt confirms outbreak, outlines measures to contain spread

The State Commissioner for Health, Abubakar Yusuf, also confirmed the disease outbreak.

Mr Yusuf told journalists that the outbreak started when a young man introduced a duck to his stock, leading to the death of 35 out of 50 birds.

He said the outbreak has prompted the state Ministry of Agriculture to take measures to contain its spread.

He said the state Ministry of Agriculture had sealed the affected area to prevent further spread, depopulated the remaining chickens, and decontaminated the compound.

The commissioner said the ministry has also decontaminated the premises where live birds are sold at the Janguza market and educated sellers on the effects of bird flu.

"While the situation is under control, residents, especially poultry rearers, have been urged to report any suspected case to the authorities immediately," he said