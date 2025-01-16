Nigeria: Osun Police Parade Two Suspects Over Alleged Fake Bank Transfer

The suspects admitted to obtaining the items recovered from their car by deceiving their victims with fake bank transfers

Osun Police Parade Suspects Over Alleged Fake Bank Transfer

The Osun State Police Command on Wednesday paraded two suspects, Adebayo Adesanya and Olansile Abdulateef, for allegedly using a fake bank transfer to purchase clothes worth N160,000 at a fashion boutique in Ede town.

Addressing journalists at the Osun State Police headquarters in Osogbo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Yemisi Opalola, disclosed that several exhibits were recovered from the suspects. These include a Toyota Venza car, four bags of foreign rice, three different Opay ATM cards, local charms, and other items.

According to her, the suspects committed the crime on 10 January 2025 at about 8:30 p.m., when they entered the complainant's boutique shop in the Agip Area of Ede, bought different types of clothes worth N160,000.00, and made a fake transfer through an Opay ATM card.

"On receipt of the report, police officers swung into action, and two suspects, namely Adebayo Adesanya and Olansile Abdullateef, both of Oba Akarigbo Area, Sagamu Ogun State, were arrested together with exhibits mentioned above.

"During interrogation, they confessed to having acquired the items recovered from their car by deceiving their victims with fake transfers through Opay ATM cards. Suspects will be charged to court after the completion of the investigation," Ms Opalola stated.

Similarly, she further hinted that another 22-year-old man, identified as Aderibigbe Amos, had been apprehended for allegedly defiling a five-year-old girl in Osogbo, the state capital.

Ms Opalola said that the suspect perpetrated the crime on 6 January 2025, when the complainant was in her room preparing to go to the shop and heard the noise of her daughter.

"When she rushed out, the complainant saw blood coming out of her daughter's private part. She questioned her daughter and discovered that it was Aderibigbe Amos who dipped his finger into the victim's private part.

"The victim was taken to the Police Medical Centre, Osogbo, for assessment and treatment. The suspect was arrested and charged to court and is presently remanded at Ilesa Correctional Centre in Osun State," she added.