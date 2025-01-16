Congo-Kinshasa: At Least 600 Militiamen Lay Down Their Arms in Ituri

Kinshasa — In a significant step towards peace, at least 600 militiamen have decided to lay down their arms and join the Disarmament, Demobilization, Community Reintegration and Stabilization Program (P-DDRCS) promoted by the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The surrender took place on January 15 in Mabanga, Djugu territory, in the province of Ituri, in the east of the country.

The fighters belong to the Zaire self-defense group, also known as "Jeunesse/Zaïre", which claims to defend the interests of the Hema community. This group has been at odds for years with the Lendu community, represented by CODECO (Cooperative for the Development of Congo). CODECO is also at the center of tensions over resources in the region (see Fides, 25/9/2024).

More than 200 civilian kits were donated by the DDR-S section of MONUSCO (UN Mission in the DRC) as part of its support for the P-DDRCS Program. The self-delivery of this group of militiamen belonging to Zaire takes place in the wake of the process initiated by the meeting held in Aru from 8 May to 2 June 2023 which led to the signing of a first memorandum of understanding by only four armed groups, but which is gradually expanding to others.

The territory of Djugu is a strategic area due to its resources, including gold mines, and has been the scene of disputes between local and regional armed groups. Although tensions have remained latent for years, violence broke out again in December 2017 after a long period of relatively peaceful coexistence between the various ethnic groups.