Congo-Kinshasa: At Least 600 Militiamen Lay Down Their Arms in Ituri

Monuc
Displaced people in Ituri (file photo).
16 January 2025
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Kinshasa — In a significant step towards peace, at least 600 militiamen have decided to lay down their arms and join the Disarmament, Demobilization, Community Reintegration and Stabilization Program (P-DDRCS) promoted by the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The surrender took place on January 15 in Mabanga, Djugu territory, in the province of Ituri, in the east of the country.

The fighters belong to the Zaire self-defense group, also known as "Jeunesse/Zaïre", which claims to defend the interests of the Hema community. This group has been at odds for years with the Lendu community, represented by CODECO (Cooperative for the Development of Congo). CODECO is also at the center of tensions over resources in the region (see Fides, 25/9/2024).

More than 200 civilian kits were donated by the DDR-S section of MONUSCO (UN Mission in the DRC) as part of its support for the P-DDRCS Program. The self-delivery of this group of militiamen belonging to Zaire takes place in the wake of the process initiated by the meeting held in Aru from 8 May to 2 June 2023 which led to the signing of a first memorandum of understanding by only four armed groups, but which is gradually expanding to others.

The territory of Djugu is a strategic area due to its resources, including gold mines, and has been the scene of disputes between local and regional armed groups. Although tensions have remained latent for years, violence broke out again in December 2017 after a long period of relatively peaceful coexistence between the various ethnic groups.

Read the original article on Agenzia Fides.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Fides News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.