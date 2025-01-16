Liberia: Nimbaians Mourn As the Body of Prince Johnson Arrives in Ganta

Ganta — Thousands of Nimbaians gathered in a somber yet spirited procession on Tuesday, January 15, 2025, to receive the remains of their revered leader, Senator Prince Yormie Johnson, as his body arrived in Ganta from the nation's capital, Monrovia.

The crowd, comprising citizens from all walks of life, came together to pay their final respects to the man they fondly referred to as the "godfather" of Nimba County.

Unprecedented Display of Respect

FrontPage Africa's Nimba County correspondent reports that the turnout was one of the largest ever seen in the county. Residents described the tribute as unprecedented, noting that while other prominent sons and daughters of Nimba have passed away, none have received such widespread recognition.

Many attendees emphasized their gratitude for Senator Johnson's contributions, particularly his role during Liberia's civil war, which they claim significantly impacted their survival and the county's standing.

Promoting Unity Through Mourning

Nimba County Superintendent Kou Meapeh Gono described the senator's passing as an opportunity to foster unity among Nimbaians. "The late Senator Prince Johnson played a significant role in the county's history. As superintendent, I will ensure his homegoing serves to promote unity among our people," Gono said.

Superintendent Gono announced that the late senator's body would tour key towns and cities in Nimba County, starting with Sanniquellie on Thursday, followed by Karnplay, where a night of wake-keeping will take place. On Friday, the body will visit Bahn and Saclepea before returning to Ganta for a final funeral service on Saturday. Johnson will then be laid to rest at his home in Ganta, where a modern burial structure has been erected in his honor.

The Next "Godfather" of Nimba County?

As the county mourns its leader, questions arise about who will fill the void left by Prince Johnson. Reports suggest that traditional leaders may announce District #5 Representative Samuel G. Kogar, a nephew of the late senator, as his successor during the funeral ceremonies.

Key political figures, including Ganta City Mayor Samuel Saye Hardt, Nimba District #2 Representative Samuel Brown Sr., Representative Nya G. Flomo, and Senator Nya D. Twayen Jr., have pledged to work towards maintaining unity in the county. They noted that prior to his death, Senator Johnson repeatedly called for collaboration among Nimba's leaders.

A Legacy of Political Influence

Senator Prince Johnson was a towering figure in Liberian politics, playing a pivotal role in the elections of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former President George Weah, and the current administration of President Joseph Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah Koung.

His political legacy and influence extended beyond Nimba County, leaving an indelible mark on the nation's history.

A Historic Turnout

According to reports, the turnout to receive Senator Johnson's remains surpassed any political or social gathering ever witnessed in the county. Even visits by sitting presidents have not drawn such a massive crowd, highlighting the profound impact the late senator had on his people.

Traditional and Cultural Observances

Representative Samuel G. Kogar led the traditional observances, donning traditional attire to honor his late uncle. The ceremony was filled with cultural expressions that reflected the deep respect and reverence Nimbaians held for Senator Johnson.

As Nimba County prepares to lay its iconic leader to rest, the focus remains on unity and preserving the legacy of a man whose life and political influence shaped the county and nation.