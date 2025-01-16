Africa: Governments, Armed Groups Intensify Abuses in Africa

Nairobi, Kenya — Human Rights Watch has found that African governments continue to crack down and wrongly arrest political opponents, critics, activists and journalists. The rights group also says armed forces and armed groups in some African countries have targeted civilians, killing them and driving them from their homes.

The conflicts in Sudan and Ethiopia feature prominently in a Human Rights Watch report released Thursday.

The report says that in Sudan, the war between the armed forces and the rebel Rapid Support Forces has displaced 12 million people, destroyed infrastructure and blocked humanitarian assistance.

In Ethiopia, rights group investigators found that government forces in the Amhara region committed widespread attacks against medical professionals, patients and health facilities.

Mausi Segun, head of the Human Rights Watch Africa Division, said armed conflict is not the only form of rights violation on the continent.

"On top of all of that, you have civic space restriction abuses, including intolerance for freedom of expression, intolerance for freedom of association and assembly," Segun said. "Protests are being clamped down on, and people who are pushing for their rights or even commenting on government policies and measures are being hunted down. Here in East Africa, we are seeing very disturbing trends towards abductions."

Kenya has captured the attention of human rights groups for recent alleged abductions of anti-government protesters and activists from foreign countries, some of whom have been deported to Turkey and Uganda.

The HRW report also focuses on the seemingly endless conflict in the Congo, where civilians are killed, women raped, and attacks on camps for the internally displaced push more people into neighboring countries.

Congo has accused Rwanda of supporting M23 rebels, an allegation Rwanda denies.

Clementine de Montoye, Human Rights Watch senior researcher, said the expansion of conflict worsens civilians' harm, adding, "we are not seeing significant signs of pressure on the different parties to the conflict to reduce violations and harms to civilians."

The report says that countries in West Africa ruled by the military -- like Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger -- have cracked down on opposition and dissent, freedom of expression, and backsliding in the fight against corruption.

It notes that in Southern Africa, Mozambique is grappling with post-election violence in which hundreds of people have been killed.

Elizabeth Kamundia, deputy director of disability rights at Human Rights Watch, said conflict and violence are causing a rise in physical and psychological issues.

"We have seen a rise in the number of people acquiring injuries that lead to disabilities," Kamundia said. "We've seen increased psychological distress and mental health impacts on people, families and communities as a result of war and conflict. We've seen difficulties with access to medication for people who have mental health conditions, and therefore, they are forced to stop their treatment."

Human Rights Watch's newly-released World Report reviewed human rights records of more than 100 countries, including 25 in Africa.

Despite the widespread abuses and violence against people in Africa, HRW notes that, like the rest of the world, African people are resisting and pushing back against autocratic rule and abuse of their rights. It notes they are mobilizing on social media and streets to demand an end to the abuses and bad governance that has contributed to divisions and conflict among communities.