Southern Africa - Growing Authoritarianism Threatens Rights

press release

Johannesburg — Several governments across Southern Africa grew increasingly authoritarian and intolerant of dissent throughout 2024, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2025. The authorities adopted heavy-handed tactics that eroded civic space and the electoral process by harassing activists and journalists, introducing laws that contravened human rights, weaponizing the justice system against political opponents, and at times violently repressing protests.

For the 546-page world report, in its 35th edition, Human Rights Watch reviewed human rights practices in more than 100 countries. In much of the world, Executive Director Tirana Hassan writes in her introductory essay, governments cracked down and wrongfully arrested and imprisoned political opponents, activists, and journalists. Armed groups and government forces unlawfully killed civilians, drove many from their homes, and blocked access to humanitarian aid. In many of the more than 70 national elections in 2024, authoritarian leaders gained ground with their discriminatory rhetoric and policies.

"Governments are targeting political opponents, dissidents, activists, civil society at large, and the media using tactics that violate fundamental freedoms and flout governments' human rights obligations," said Allan Ngari, Africa advocacy director at Human Rights Watch. "Authorities should be doing more to insulate institutions and principles central to the functioning of democracies from exploitation and unwarranted attacks."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Southern Africa Zimbabwe South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Governments in Southern Africa should take urgent steps to end the spiraling attacks on rights and freedoms," Ngari said. "They should instead commit themselves to holding officials implicated in serious abuses to account in fair trials."