Africa: Who Launches $1.5 Billion Appeal to Tackle Global Health Crises

The world is facing an extraordinary convergence of crises that has left 305 million people in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

In response, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling for $1.5 billion through its 2025 Health Emergency Appeal, to deliver life-saving health interventions worldwide.

The appeal, unveiled on Thursday by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, outlines the urgent priorities for addressing 42 ongoing health emergencies, including 17 requiring immediate and coordinated action.

"Conflicts, outbreaks, climate-related disasters, and other emergencies are no longer isolated or occasional - they are relentless, overlapping, and intensifying," said Tedros.

"This appeal is not just about providing resources; it is about enabling WHO to save lives, protect the right to health and offer hope where there is often none," he added.

A world in crisis

The appeal comes at a time when WHO has recorded unprecedented levels of attacks on health care infrastructure.

In 2024 alone, there were 1,515 attacks on health facilities across 15 countries, resulting in hundreds of deaths and severely disrupting critical services.

WHO's response extends across some of the world's most fragile settings, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Sudan and Ukraine.

In these regions, WHO provides emergency medical care, supports vaccination campaigns to prevent disease outbreaks, offers mental health services for trauma-affected communities and addresses malnutrition and maternal health needs.

In Ukraine, WHO has installed modular clinics to replace destroyed health facilities, ensuring that displaced populations continue to receive essential care.

In Gaza, over one million polio vaccines were administered in 2024 despite significant logistical and security challenges, preventing a catastrophic outbreak among children.

Building resilience

Beyond immediate relief, the organization focuses on empowering "communities to protect themselves, prioritise equity, and build a legacy of preparedness," explained Tedros.

By addressing root causes and ensuring access to health care even in the most challenging environments, WHO seeks to break the cycle of vulnerability and build a stronger foundation for global health security.

Supporting the Health Emergency Appeal is not only about addressing immediate crises but also about safeguarding the future of global health.

Protecting health, saving lives

Tedros framed the appeal as a call to global solidarity, urging donors to act decisively.

In 2024, funding for the health sector in humanitarian responses met only 40 percent of identified needs, forcing difficult decisions about who could be reached.

Without immediate financial support, millions will remain at risk and the world's most vulnerable populations will bear the brunt of this shortfall.

The Appeal is an investment in equity, resilience and the shared principle that health is a fundamental human right.

With the funds raised, WHO aims to continue its vital work on the frontlines, from delivering critical care in conflict zones to addressing the health impacts of climate disasters, ensuring that no one is left behind.