Zimbabwe: Former Information Minister Chen Chimutengwende Dies

FORMER Information, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Cde Chenhamo "Chen" Chakezha Chimutengwende has died.

He was 81.

Cde Chimutengwende died yesterday at around 5pm.

His son, Mr Tawanda Chimutengwende, confirmed the death last night. He said his father had chronic kidney disease.

Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

Born on August 28 1943, Cde Chimutengwende first became a Zanu PF Member of Parliament in 1985 in Mazowe, and would be a legislator for over 25 years.

He also served for 14 years as a Cabinet minister.

Cde Chimutengwende served as Senator and Deputy President of the Senate, Member of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) and Head of the Zimbabwe delegation to the PAP.

He earned a Master's degree in Social Science and a PhD from the University of Bradford in the UK.