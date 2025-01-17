South Africa: Kruger National Park Grapples With Flood Aftermath As Rangers Monitor Impact On Roads and Bridges

Heavy rains driven by a tropical low-pressure system over Botswana last weekend caused significant disruptions and flooding in the Kruger National Park, leading to the closure of some camps and gravel roads south of the Olifants River.

On Thursday, 16 January 2025, SANParks spokesperson Isaac Phaahla said that assessments were ongoing, but that it was safe to say that most roads were open, except for the collapsed main road between Skukuza and Lower Sabie. Phaahla advised that the alternative was to use the Tshokwane route to get to Lower Sabie.

The SANParks disaster management team activated the disaster management protocols and dispatched teams to specific areas to monitor, close off and guide tourists.

"There were no injuries or fatalities reported, which is a relief, considering the number of vehicles and visitors in the park at that stage. The public needs to be applauded for adhering to the warnings and being patient and cooperative," Phaahla said.

Phaahla added that the affected bush camps did not have many guests except one, and those checking in were diverted to alternative safer camps.

As the animals instinctively move to higher grounds, Phaahla said there have been no reported incidents involving wildlife that require intervention due to the flooding.

The estimated timeline for completing damage assessments and determining the full cost of repairs was dependent on the weather conditions and how soon the water subsides, but Phahla said that teams have already...