Angolan President Received At the French National Assembly

Paris — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, held a courtesy meeting with the President of the French National Assembly, Yara Braun-Pivet, in the early evening of Thursday in Paris, as part of his 48-hour state visit to France.

The Angolan Head of State received detailed information from Yara Braun-Pivet on the functioning of the French National Assembly.

At the end of the visit, he left his impressions recorded in the institution's Book of Honor, declaring himself impressed with all the work done in the House of Laws of France to guarantee the values of liberty, equality and fraternity.

'I am honored by the opportunity offered to me to visit this seat of the National Assembly of the French Republic, from where I leave with an excellent impression on all the work carried out in this institution, to guarantee the values of liberty, equality and fraternity,' he wrote.

For João Lourenço, these values prevail in a solid and consistent way in French society, and in which other peoples 'who followed a similar path to yours' were inspired.

President João Lourenço trip to the headquarters of the French National Assembly took place shortly after meeting privately with his counterpart Emmanuel Macron before the opening of official talks between delegations from the two countries.

On Friday, the second and last day of the visit, President João Lourenço will speak at the France-Angola Economic Forum, which will bring together more than 120 companies from the two countries operating in various branches of activity.

João Lourenço has been on a state visit since Thursday morning in Paris dedicated to deepening cooperation ties between Angola and France.

It is the second trip of its kind, after the one made in May 2018, shortly after his investiture for the first term at the head of the country. IZ/DOJ