Ethiopia Cultivates 2.1 Mln Hectares Under Contract Farming

The Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) announced that over 2.1 million hectares of land have been cultivated under contract farming to produce approximately 38 million quintals of various crops during the 2024/25 harvesting season.

Sultan Mohammed, Head of the Agricultural Product Contract Desk at the MoA, told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that exportable crops such as sesame, soybean, and others are being harvested through contract farming to boost the country's foreign currency earnings. Additionally, barley, durum wheat, and related cereal crops are targeted to supply local industries and factories.

He emphasized the significant growth in the number of farmers, producers, and investors involved in contract farming following the approval of the contract farming proclamation in June 2024. "Last year, over 16 million quintals of yields were produced from 772,857 hectares of land," Sultan noted.

Describing the proclamation as a transformative moment, Sultan highlighted its role in ensuring food sovereignty, boosting exports, and modernizing production through innovative agricultural practices and advanced technologies.

Dereje Abebe, Agricultural Investment and Product Marketing Lead Executive Officer at the MoA, remarked that the country has long engaged in contract farming but lacked ownership and a legal framework to effectively address agricultural productivity challenges. However, the recent proclamation has marked a turning point in the sector.

Recognizing the importance of contract farming for improving agricultural productivity, Dereje emphasized the government's ongoing efforts to revise and implement agricultural policies that promote industry growth.

Highlighting regional initiatives, he noted that Oromia State is intensifying efforts to strengthen the contribution of stakeholders in the sector. Additionally, international investors are showing increased interest, with developers collaborating with farmers in coffee, wheat, and other crops.

He also mentioned the involvement of Chinese investors, who have recently begun operations by leasing 15,000 hectares of land from farmers in various areas of the South Ethiopia State.

The MoA's ambitious plans for contract farming underscore its commitment to transforming Ethiopia's agricultural sector, driving exports, and enhancing food security through collaboration and innovation.

BY ASHENAFI ANIMUT

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 17 JANUARY 2025