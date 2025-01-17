Zimbabwe: Us Envoy Reflects On Late President Jimmy Carter's Role On Zim

17 January 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

THE United States ambassador to Zimbabwe, Pamela Tremont on Thursday dedicated the largest conference room at the Harare chancery to late former President Jimmy Carter.

The gesture is in honour of the late former US leader's hope for a better Zimbabwe hinged on deeper political stability.

Carter is credited for playing a pivotal role in Zimbabwe's peace settlement following the decision by his administration to assemble a high-powered negotiating team, led by then UN Ambassador Andrew Young and Secretary of State CyrusVance, to coordinate with the British and hammer out a settlement.

These negotiations, spearheaded by the Americans, led to the Lancaster House talks in Britain, the free elections in 1980 and the black majority rule in an independent Zimbabwe.

Speaking to guests at the honouring ceremony, Tremont said the late iconic leader's role in Zimbabwe must never go unmentioned.

"His commitment to Zimbabwe's future was not just a political decision but a deeply personal conviction that all people should have an opportunity to contribute to the future of their nation. It is fitting that this room, used to bring people together, bears the name of a leader who believed in the power of diplomacy and peace-making," she said.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Prof Amon Murwira who also graced the event expressed gratitude for the noble gesture.

"Former President Jimmy Carter's commitment to human rights and justice was instrumental during Zimbabwe's journey to independence.... We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all who contributed to Zimbabwe's independence - those who fought bravely for freedom and those who supported them from afar, including the late President Carter," he said.

The event concluded with a video message from former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Andrew Young, who was Carter's lead negotiator in support of Zimbabwe's independence.

Now aged 92, Ambassador Young shared a message about his meetings with independent Zimbabwe's first leaders.

"We're very proud of our relationship to Zimbabwe. Thank you very much for remembering my boss, Jimmy Carter," he added.

