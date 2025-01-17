Angolan President Welcomes Israel and Hamas Peace Agreement

Thousands of people took to the streets of Cape Town in support of Palestine on November 11, 2023.

Paris — Angolan president João Lourenço on Thursday in Paris, France, welcomed the peace agreement between the Israeli authorities and Hamas to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

The Angolan statesman made these remarks at the end of official talks between delegations from the two countries, as part of a 48-hour state visit to France at the invitation of his counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

'We welcome yesterday's announcement of the peace agreement between Israel and Hamas, which will put an end to the suffering of the Palestinian people in the region and allow for significant humanitarian aid and enable the reconstruction of Gaza and the release of hostages, among other benefits,' Lourenço said.

The Angolan president called for the creation of the State of Palestine, considering it to be the only way to put a definitive end to this long-lasting conflict.

Agreements

As part of the Angolan statesman's visit to France, the two countries, which have long-standing cooperation, signed six new cooperation agreements in Paris in various areas, particularly defence, internal order and the preservation of biodiversity.

These are the new General Cooperation Agreement, the Cooperation Agreement in the Field of Security and Internal Order and four Memoranda of Understanding, one of which is for the implementation of the Palanca Yetu Biodiversity Conservation Project.

The other memoranda relate to the establishment of political consultations, the implementation of the Project to Support the Development of Irrigated Agriculture (PROREGA), and cooperation in the field of sports.

The six legal instruments were signed by the two countries' heads of diplomacy, Téte António and Jean-Noel Barrot, respectively.

IZ/SC/DAN/AMP