Zambia: TotalEnergies CAF CHAN 2024 - Know Your Team: Zambia

Nickname: Chipolopolo

Total Appearances: Four (2009, 2016, 2018, 2020)

Last Appearance: Morocco 2020

Best Finish: 3rd (2009)

Titles: 0

FIFA Ranking: 87

Coach: Wedson Nyirenda

Captain: Kabaso Chongo

Zambia have been regular features in the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN), qualifying for the finals an impressive four times out of the previous seven editions.

The Southern African nation has undoubtedly proven its ability and earned its rightful place as amongst the best teams in African football.

Their last taste of continental success came at TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2012 when they became the second Southern African nation after South Africa (1996) to win the AFCON.

Despite continental success eluding them in recent years, Chipolopolo have maintained their status in the Southern African region, winning seven regional COSAFA titles with the most recent being from 2023.

How they qualified:

Zambia qualified as a result of a walk-over following the pulling out of Mozambique.

Know the coach: Wedson Nyirenda

The 2009 bronze medallists will be led by the highly experienced Wedson Nyirenda at the finals.

A former striker himself with Nchanga Rangers and Power Dynamos in Zambia before moving to Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa, Nyirenda enjoyed a successful career as a player before making the switch to the tactical board.

Some of Nyirenda's coaching CV highlights include being at the helm of two of Zambia's big clubs Zesco United as well as Zanaco.

The coach was also behind the success of the U-20 Zambian national team that won the then African Youth Championship (2017) now known as the TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

This year's finals also mark the return of Nyirenda to the finals, having led Zambia to the quarterfinals of the 2018 edition in Morocco where they were narrowly edged by Sudan by a close 1-0 loss.

Marshalling the troops - Kabaso Chongo

Marshalling the defense and the in-field troops will be Kabaso Chongo as the team captain.

The former TP Mazembe centre back who is now in the books of Kabwe Warriors brings wealth of experience to Chipolopolo in their quest for their second continental title.

Previous TotalEnergies CAF CHAN performance:

The 2024 finals will mark Zambia's fifth appearance at continental showpiece, with their last appearance being in 2020.

Their best performance came in the inaugural edition where they finished in the top three with a bronze medal following their 2-1 victory over Senegal.

Following their third-place finish in 2009, Zambia have since advanced from the group stages in all their appearances (2016, 2018, 2020) but failed to advance further than the quarter-final.

They will be hoping to change that record this year.

Fan Zone:

Did you know: Coach Wedson Nyirenda will be coaching at his second TotalEnergies CAF CHAN competition after he led Chipolopolo to the quarter-final of the Morocco 2018 edition.

They were edge 1-0 by Sudan in the quarter-final.