Africa: TotalEnergies CAF CHAN 2024 - Know Your Team: Kenya

As co-hosts of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024, Kenya is set to make its debut in the tournament.

The Harambee Stars aim to make a statement on home soil and demonstrate their footballing progress on the continental stage.

With a passionate fan base eager to cheer on their team, Kenya's players and coaching staff will strive to leave a lasting impression in this historic first appearance.

Factfile

Nickname : Harambee Stars

: Harambee Stars Number of Appearances : 1st

: 1st Titles : None

: None FIFA Ranking: 108 (December 2024)

How They Qualified

Kenya secured their place in the CHAN 2024 tournament as one of the three co-hosting nations. This historic opportunity offers the Harambee Stars a chance to showcase their talent on one of Africa's biggest stages.

Key Players to Watch

Ryan Ogam : The top scorer in the Kenyan Premier League with 13 goals in just eight appearances, Ogam is expected to be a key figure in Kenya's attack.

: The top scorer in the Kenyan Premier League with 13 goals in just eight appearances, Ogam is expected to be a key figure in Kenya's attack. Austine Odhiambo: A versatile player who has already scored five league goals this season and added two more during the COSAFA Cup. His creativity and vision make him a vital part of the Harambee Stars' setup.

Coach: Francis Kimanzi (Interim)

Interim head coach Francis Kimanzi brings valuable experience to the team, having coached several Kenyan Premier League clubs and led the national team on multiple occasions. His tactical acumen will be crucial in navigating Kenya's CHAN campaign.

Past CHAN Performances

This marks Kenya's first-ever participation in the CHAN tournament. The Harambee Stars will look to make history by advancing as far as possible in the competition.

What to Expect

Despite being debutants, Kenya has assembled a strong and ambitious squad capable of competing for the ultimate prize. Playing on home soil could provide the additional motivation needed to deliver memorable performances.

Fan Zone

Kenyan fans have long awaited this moment, as the country has failed to qualify for the CHAN tournament since its inception in 2009. The Harambee Stars' debut promises to ignite national pride and excitement throughout the country.