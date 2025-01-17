Uganda: TotalEnergies CAF CHAN 2024 - Team Profile: Know Your Team: Uganda

Fact File

Nickname: The Uganda Cranes

Total Appearances: Six (2011,2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022)

Last Appearance: Algeria 2022

Titles: 0

FIFA Ranking: 88

Coach: Paul Put

Captain: Allan Okello

One of the teams with the most TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) appearances, tournament co-hosts Uganda have it all to play for.

Set to make their seventh appearance at the finals, the TotalEnergies CAF CHAN is a familiar tournament to the Uganda Cranes, but they are yet to make a good impression at the finals.

In all their six appearances, Uganda are yet to make it out of the group stages and will be aiming for nothing less in this year's edition in front of a highly expectant crowd in Kampala.

In addition to being this year's hosts, Uganda alongside Kenya and Tanzania will be using the tournament to test their readiness to host the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2027.

How they qualified:

As tournament co-hosts, Uganda gained automatic qualification to the tournament alongside Kenya and Tanzania.

The Uganda Cranes did play a in the qualifiers where they edged Burundi 2-0 over two legs as part of their preparation for the continental showpiece.

Key Player to watch

Bogere James

At 16, Bogere James will be one of the youngest players in the squad and the tournament.

Finishing as top goalscorer with an impressive seven-goal count to his name in the CECAFA Qualifiers of the TotalEnergies CAF U-17 AFCON, the teenage sensation has made coach Paul Put's provisional 28-man squad and will be key for The Cranes at the finals.

Know the coach: Paul Put

The Uganda Cranes will be under the tutelage of the highly experienced Paul Put.

The Belgian tactician with wealth of African football experience, having led Burkina Faso to the finals of the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2013 in South Africa brings immense experience to the Uganda Cranes' squad.

The 68-year-old's first experience of African football was with the Gambia between 2008 - 2011 before joining Burkina Faso in 2012, where he led them to a silver-medal at the AFCON 2013 finals following a narrow 1-0 loss to Nigeria.

Put has also been in charge of North African side, USM Alger between 2016 - 2017 along with other clubs before his brief stints with Kenya, Guinea and Congo in recent years.

Past CHAN performances

In all their six previous appearances, Uganda are yet to make it out the group stages of the competition. With the backing of the home supporters, The Uganda Cranes will be looking at rewriting history and improving their record in the competition.

What to expect:

Despite failing to advance beyond the group stages, excitement in Uganda is at an all-time high at the prospect of hosting two CAF competitions, with the nation also preparing to host the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2027.

The support of the fans will play a significant role in rallying the co-hosts to an impressive finish next month.

Fan Zone

Did you know: Uganda are the most successful nation from the CECAFA region with an impressive 40 CECAFA Cup titles to their name. They will be hoping to add the TotalEnergies CHAN trophy to their trophy cabinet.