Africa: 'I Inspired By My Brother Used to Play Football I Didn't Believed I Can Do This ' - Halima Imbachi

14 January 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Halima Imbachi the team Captain of Kenya Academy of Sports as Midfielder she started play the football only at the age of eight, "I suddenly played football when I was eight years old hence I became a serious footballer in high school it was not easy for me because of many challenges but what keep pushing me is discipline, hard working and my fellow players"

Also she spoke about how she realized that she got a football talent till now playing for KAS U-17 " i saw my brother used to play so that pushed me because my too I was so interested in football so my home coach pushed me to do it better and train and tha way for me to play football even my self I didn't believe i can play football"

She added the support she had from her family to join football team " what i can say i was lives with my guidance and she passed away so i used to live with my aunt and most of time I live at school so my school Coach always support me so what I can say I really thanks them"

Generally speaking she talked about her dreams and targets of playing football "my dream and target is play for my Kenya country as Women team and professional football"

