Tanzania: Esther Chaburuma JKT Queens U-17 Head Coach On Women's Football

Esther Chabruma is one of the female coaches who are doing very well in women's football, She started as a player serving the attack position and is now the coach of JKT Queens which is one of the top favorites teams in this CECAFA region, Chabruma, when she was chasing football, served the Tanzanian national team for about 15 years and gain more success with the team.

In Tanzania she is the first female woman went to Europe for football , she went to Sweden where she stayed for three years.

She served Katodora club and Sayari Queens for more than 18 years, As a coach, she has served in various clubs such as Tiger Queens in the first league, assistant Coach at Young princes on 2022 and the women's national team "Kilimanjaro Queens"

In 2023, she was part of the coaches contest for the CAF women's best coach award after having a great competition with the JKT Queens team as head coach where they participated in the African women's club championship.

And now she is serving as Head coach of JKT Queens U-17 which I participate in Girls Integrated Football Tournament as her vision to support the young girls in football.