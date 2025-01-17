Tanzania: TotalEnergies CAF CHAN 2024 - Know Your Team: Tanzania

As co-hosts of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024, Tanzania is set to make their third appearance in the tournament.

With the pride and passion of a nation behind them, the Taifa Stars will look to leverage home advantage to progress beyond the group stage for the first time in their history.

Under the guidance of head coach Hemed Morocco, Tanzania will aim to capitalize on the rising profile of their domestic league and recent performances in CAF competitions.

Factfile

Nickname : Taifa Stars

: Taifa Stars Number of Appearances : 3rd

: 3rd Titles : None

: None FIFA Ranking: 106 (December 2024)

How They Qualified

Tanzania secured their place in the tournament as one of the three co-hosts, alongside Kenya and Uganda. This presents a golden opportunity for the Taifa Stars to showcase their footballing development on home soil.

Key Players to Watch

Clement Mzize : The 21-year-old forward has been in scintillating form this season, scoring six goals in the Tanzanian Premier League. Mzize's pace and clinical finishing make him a key asset.

: The 21-year-old forward has been in scintillating form this season, scoring six goals in the Tanzanian Premier League. Mzize's pace and clinical finishing make him a key asset. Feisal Salum: A creative midfielder with an eye for goal, Salum has already demonstrated his class by scoring twice during the AFCON qualifiers. His vision and composure will be vital in midfield.

Coach: Hemed Morocco

With a reputation for tactical discipline and an attacking approach, Hemed Morocco will lead Tanzania as they aim to make a historic impact in the CHAN tournament. Morocco's experience with both the senior and U20 teams brings stability and ambition to the Taifa Stars.

Past CHAN Performances

Tanzania previously participated in the 2009 and 2020 editions of the tournament but were eliminated at the group stage on both occasions. This year, they aim to rewrite history and achieve a deeper run.

What to Expect

Buoyed by the emergence of domestic giants Simba SC and Young Africans in CAF interclub competitions, Tanzania is expected to bring a competitive edge to CHAN 2024. With the support of passionate home fans, the Taifa Stars will be a team to watch.

Fan Zone

Did you know? Tanzania has never advanced past the group stage in their CHAN history. Could 2024 be the year they break the curse? Fans across the nation will hope for a memorable tournament on home soil.