Africa: TotalEnergies CAF CHAN 2024 - Know Your Team: Madagascar

Madagascar, affectionately known as the Barea, returns to the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) with high expectations following their remarkable debut in 2022.

Guided by the tactical expertise of Romuald Rakotondrabe, the Barea aim to build on their bronze medal achievement and take another step towards continental glory.

With a blend of youthful talent and a fast, technical playing style, the Malagasy are ready to leave their mark once again on Africa's premier domestic-league player tournament.

Factfile

Nickname : The Barea

: The Barea Participations : 2 (2022, 2024)

: 2 (2022, 2024) Best Performance: Third place (2022)

How They Qualified

Madagascar secured their spot at CHAN 2024 with a confident display against Eswatini. A 2-0 home victory in the first leg set the tone, and despite a narrow 1-0 loss in the return leg, the Barea advanced on aggregate to book their place in East Africa.

Players to Watch

John Christiano Razafimanana (Forward, Ajesaia Fenohasina):The 23-year-old forward was instrumental in Madagascar's qualification campaign, scoring in the crucial first-leg victory over Eswatini. Known for his blistering speed, positional awareness, and clinical finishing, Razafimanana is a constant threat to opposing defenses. His tireless pressing and ability to capitalize on defensive lapses make him a key player in the Barea's attacking arsenal.

Nina Razakanirina (Midfielder, Fosa Juniors):

A midfield dynamo, Razakanirina is celebrated for his impeccable passing and ability to control the tempo of the game. His creativity and vision enable him to link defense and attack seamlessly, while his work rate ensures stability in the center of the pitch. Razakanirina will be pivotal in orchestrating Madagascar's dynamic play at CHAN 2024.

Coach

Romuald Rakotondrabe:

Nicknamed "Rôro," Rakotondrabe is a master tactician whose philosophy emphasizes fluid, attacking football. He has transformed Madagascar into a cohesive unit capable of competing against Africa's best. His focus on technical precision, quick transitions, and offensive versatility has made the Barea a formidable force. Known for his adaptability, Rakotondrabe often employs a high-intensity pressing game that disrupts opponents' build-up play while maximizing his team's attacking opportunities. His tactical discipline and ability to nurture young talent have positioned him as one of the continent's emerging coaching minds. Under his guidance, Madagascar aims to surpass their third-place finish from 2022 and challenge for the ultimate prize.

What to Expect from the Team

Madagascar's journey in CHAN 2022 captivated fans with their entertaining style, blending technical finesse with tactical discipline. This year, the Barea aim to reach new heights, leveraging their experience and confidence from the previous edition. Their fast, attacking play and solid defensive organization make them a tough challenge for any opponent. With a balanced squad featuring promising young stars and experienced leaders, Madagascar enters the tournament with a clear ambition: to secure a place in the final and elevate their status in African football.

Did You Know?

Madagascar's bronze medal in CHAN 2022 came after a thrilling campaign that included a memorable 1-0 semi-final loss to eventual champions Senegal.

The Barea's 2022 debut performance established them as a rising power, and their attacking flair won admiration across the continent.

Madagascar's journey at CHAN 2024 promises excitement and ambition as they aim to solidify their position as one of Africa's emerging footballing nations.