Africa: TotalEnergies CAF CHAN 2024 - Know Your Team: Congo

14 January 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Congo's Red Devils return to the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 with hopes of surpassing their previous best performances.

After reaching the quarter-finals in 2018 and 2020, the team, led by head coach Barthélémy Ngatsono, is eager to take the next step and establish themselves among Africa's elite.

Factfile

  • Nickname: The Red Devils
  • Number of Appearances: 5 (2014, 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024)
  • Best Performance: Quarter-finals (2018, 2020)

How They Qualified

Congo overcame Equatorial Guinea in a tightly contested qualification series. After a 0-0 draw away, they secured a crucial 2-1 victory at home to book their place in the tournament.

Player to Watch

  • Chelcy Bonazebi: The Red Star goalkeeper stands out for his towering presence at 1.97m and exceptional reflexes. Known for his commanding aerial ability and excellent game reading, Bonazebi has been a stabilizing force in Congo's defense. His calm demeanor under pressure and ability to organize the backline will be vital to the team's success.

Coach: Barthélémy Ngatsono

Ngatsono has built a reputation for his tactical astuteness and ability to adapt to different opponents. His balanced approach combines defensive organization with quick transitions to exploit opportunities. With a strong emphasis on physical preparation and discipline, he ensures his team is ready for the demands of top-level competition.

What to Expect

Congo aims to break their quarter-final ceiling in this year's CHAN. Armed with a mix of experienced players and emerging talents, the Red Devils are well-positioned to make a deep run. Their tactical flexibility and strong preparation suggest a team ready to compete with the best.

Fan Zone

Did you know? If Congo reaches the semi-finals this year, it will mark their best-ever performance in CHAN history.

