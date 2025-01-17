Zambia: TotalEnergies CAF CHAN 2024 - Know the Coach: Wedson Nyirenda (Zambia)

14 January 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Guiding Chipolopolo at the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 will be highly experienced Wedson Nyirenda.

The 2009 bronze medallists will be looking to the experience of the former Nchanga Rangers and Power Dynamos striker as they attempted to secure a second continental title following their historic TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2012 title.

Fact File

Name: Wedson Nyirenda

Place of birth: Zambia

Age: 58

Current Team: Zambia

Career Highlights

Some of Nyirenda's coaching CV highlights include being at the helm of two of Zambia's big clubs Zesco United as well as Zanaco.

The coach was also technical advisor to Beston Chambeshi's during Zambia's U-20 triumph of the African Youth Championship (2017) now known as the TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Beyond Zambian borders, the former striker has also played and coached in South Africa. He played for Kaizer Chiefs in 1993 and returned later as coach of Baroka FC in 2018.

Coaching Style

Nyirenda is a firm believer of young talent, having worked with Zambia's youth national teams in the past where he enjoyed great success.

The coach has unique ability of analysing oppositions' strengths and capitalising on this through modifying his game model around his team's own strengths.

CHAN Experience

Nyirenda will be coaching at his second TotalEnergies CAF CHAN competition. The coach was at the helm of Zambia's quarter-final finish when they were narrowly edged by Sudan in the Morocco 2018 edition.

Impact on the Team

The coaches previous experience with working with youngsters and coaching beyond Zambian borders gives him an added edge in getting the best out of his side at the finals.

His experience at the 2018 finals will also be useful for Chipolopolo.

Fun Fact

Should Zambia win the TotalEnergies CAF CHAN 2024, they will be the only side from the COSAFA region to win both the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON and CHAN.

South Africa were crowned TotalEnergies CAF AFCON champions in 1996.

Conclusion

With Zambia also qualified for the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Morocco 2025, the tournament affords Chipolopolo an exciting opportunity to scout for more talent and bolster key areas of their squad for AFCON.

