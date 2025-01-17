Africa: Romuald Rakotondrabe (Madagascar) - 'Chan Is an Essential Showcase for Our Local Football'

Romuald Rakotondrabe reflects on the Barea's journey to third place in 2022

The Malagasy tactician shares Madagascar's measured but determined ambitions for TotalEnergies CAF CHAN 2024

He also discusses the preparation of his largely renewed squad

With the kick-off of the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 just days away, Madagascar's head coach, Romuald Rakotondrabe, is gearing up for his team's new adventure in this prestigious tournament reserved for local players.

After an impressive third-place finish in the 2022 edition held in Algeria, the Malagasy coach has tempered yet determined ambitions.

In an exclusive interview with CAFOnline.com, he opens up about the challenges of Madagascar's second CHAN campaign, the tournament's importance for Malagasy football, and his preparations for the largely revamped squad he will be leading.

What is your state of mind a few weeks before the kick-off of the 2024 TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship?

The state of mind is positive for now. We aim to replicate the feat we achieved two years ago (editor's note: Madagascar finished third after defeating Niger 1-0 in the bronze medal match). However, it won't be easy because this tournament is entirely different, and we have several new players joining us. But we're determined to perform well in our second participation.

What memories do you have of the Algerian edition?

I recall the fantastic welcome from the Algerian people. It felt like being back home in Madagascar, given the immense support we received. I also remember the competition's high level. It was our first-ever CHAN, and no Malagasy team had competed in such a tournament before us. Initially, we had doubts--not about our abilities, but about managing such a competition. We learned a lot on the field, and in the end, everything turned out well.

How is your preparation going?

Honestly, preparation has been a bit challenging. So far, the Madagascar league has only played one matchday, which was before our game against Eswatini. Since then, there's been no further league action. To focus better, we left the capital, Antananarivo. The Federation has arranged a friendly match for us with a regional selection.

What are the differences between Madagascar 2022 and the team that will play in CHAN 2024?

There are many differences. The squad has been renewed by 60%. We have a lot of young players in the team who are not yet accustomed to international competitions. However, they are incredibly talented and eager to participate in this tournament.

What is Madagascar's objective for this CHAN?

We had a great run two years ago, winning the bronze medal. Now, everyone expects us to reach the final. However, that's easier said than done. For now, our main goal is to advance past the group stage. We need to stay grounded and focus on one step at a time.

Your team features many young and relatively inexperienced players. How will you prepare them for the pressure of a tournament like CHAN?

It's important to stay calm and focused. That's why I agreed to leave Antananarivo for a quieter setting, where we can work without distractions. So far, preparations are going well. I just hope with all my heart that we can achieve something special in the competition.

Why is CHAN such a special competition for you?

CHAN is dedicated to local players, and this is crucial for us as an island nation. It's sometimes difficult for us to play friendlies, export players, or establish exchanges with other countries. Participating in CHAN enables us to maintain continuity in the development of our local football, assess our level compared to other nations, and provide visibility to our players. This visibility can attract the attention of foreign clubs, which is a significant opportunity. CHAN is a genuine showcase for our football, and we are determined to make the most of it and continue progressing.