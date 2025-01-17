Africa: TotalEnergies CAF CHAN 2024 - Know the Coach: Paul Put (Uganda)

14 January 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The Uganda Cranes will be under the tutelage of the highly experienced Paul Put.

The Belgian tactician with wealth of African football experience, having led Burkina Faso to the finals of the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2013 in South Africa brings immense experience to the Uganda Cranes' squad.

Fact File

Name: Paul Put

Place of birth: Belgium

Age: 68

Current Team: Uganda

Career Highlights

Put's first experience of African football was with the Gambia between 2008 - 2011 before joining Burkina Faso in 2012, where he led them to a silver-medal at the AFCON 2013 finals following a narrow 1-0 loss to Nigeria.

Put has also been in charge of Algerian side, USM Alger between 2016 - 2017 along with other clubs before his brief stints with Kenya, Guinea and Congo in recent years.

Coaching Style

Put's wealth of coaching experience will be valuable for The Uganda Cranes. From coaching various national teams and clubs, Put is exceptional in his ability of blending youth and experience and with the backing of the home supporters, the Ugandan Cranes will have the added advantage of a being led by a highly experienced coach.

Impact on the Team

The unique ability of striking a fine balance between playing well and grinding out a result is something the 68-year-old coach is experienced in through his years of experience.

While being firm as a coach, Put also portrays a good father figure to the youngsters who will play to their best ability with the comfort of having a supportive coach.

Fun Fact

This will be Put's first major competition with the Ugandan Cranes since his 2023 appointment.

Conclusion

A lot will be expected of Uganda as co-hosts of the tournament but with the experience of Put, the Ugandan Cranes could potentially send shockwaves across the continent.

