Kenya/Tanzania: CAF Postpones the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship ('Chan') Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda 2024 to August 2025

The Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") today announced the postponement of the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship ("CHAN") Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda 2024 to August 2025.

Good progress has been made in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda with the construction and upgrading of stadiums, training fields, hotels, hospitals and other infrastructure and facilities for the hosting of a successful TotalEnergies African Nations Championship ("CHAN") Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda 2024.

However the CAF Technical and Infrastructure experts some of whom have been based in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, have advised CAF that more time is required to ensure that the infrastructure and facilities, are at the levels, necessary for hosting a successful TotalEnergies African Nations Championship ("CHAN") Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda 2024.

The President of CAF Dr Patrice Motsepe said: "I would like to express my deep gratitude to President William Ruto of Kenya, President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania and President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda for their leadership, commitment and the good progress that has been made in building and upgrading the stadiums, training fields, hotels, hospitals and other infrastructure and facilities in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda for hosting a successful TotalEnergies African Nations Championship ("CHAN") Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda 2024. I am impressed with the ongoing construction and renovations of the football infrastructure and facilities in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. I am confident that the stadiums, training fields, hotels, hospitals and other infrastructure and facilities will be at the requisite CAF standards for hosting, in August 2025, a very successful TotalEnergies African Nations Championship ("CHAN") Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda 2024."

CAF will be conducting the Draw of the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship ("CHAN") Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda 2024 in Nairobi, on Wednesday 15 January 2025 at 20h00 Nairobi Time.

The exact date in August 2025 of the commencement of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship ("CHAN") Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda 2024 will be announced by CAF in due course.

Further Enquiries: CAF Communications: communications@cafonline.com